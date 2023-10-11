Minnesota Girl’s Death Highlights Crisis of Drug Trafficking on Social Media

Senator Amy Klobuchar is taking a stand against social media companies for their failure to address drug trafficking on their platforms. She is cosponsoring the Cooper Davis Act, a bill aimed at cracking down on drug dealers who use the Internet to sell drugs, often leading to tragic and fatal consequences. The bill is named after a 16-year-old boy from Kansas who died from fentanyl poisoning.

At a news conference, Klobuchar expressed her concern about the ability of drug dealers to easily hide behind platforms like Snapchat and sell drugs without consequences. “People go back on them and no one else on the site even knows the last person that bought something on that site died,” she stated.

To shed light on the issue, Klobuchar invited Olga Shevtsova to share her heartbreaking story. Shevtsova’s 15-year-old daughter, Anastasia, died in April 2022 after purchasing drugs on Snapchat. Shevtsova discovered Anastasia lifeless in her bedroom and it was later determined that she had died from taking a pill she believed to be Percocet, but was actually laced with fentanyl.

Anastasia, who had never used illicit drugs before, had been struggling with anxiety due to the challenges posed online learning during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, she seemed to be in good spirits on the day she died. Shevtsova later learned that Anastasia had met a 17-year-old boy in a Walgreens parking lot after he offered to sell her four Percocet pills for $60 via Snapchat. Anastasia had even documented the transaction on her phone, taking photos of the parking lot and the pills.

This tragic incident highlights the urgent need for social media platforms to address the issue of drug trafficking on their sites. The Cooper Davis Act seeks to hold these companies accountable for the harm caused drug dealers operating on their platforms. It is essential for lawmakers and social media companies to work together to ensure the safety of users, particularly vulnerable teenagers who are being targeted drug traffickers.

