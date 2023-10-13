Kleo Season 2: What to Expect From the Second Season of the German Spy-Thriller on Netflix

Production for the highly anticipated second season of the German spy-thriller series, Kleo, has officially begun. Set to premiere on Netflix in 2024, the show has already gained a loyal fan base following its successful first season release. Here’s everything we know so far about Kleo Season 2.

The renewal of Kleo Season 2 was announced in September 2022, just a month after its global premiere on Netflix. Hanno Hackfort, Richard Kropf, and Bob Konrad will continue their roles as showrunners and writers for the new season.

Taking place after the fall of the Berlin Wall, the first season of Kleo follows a spy killer seeking revenge on those who betrayed her. The show has been compared to Quentin Tarantino’s iconic film, Kill Bill. It received positive reviews from both critics and audiences, even earning praise from acclaimed author Stephen King. With a current rating of 7.5/10 on IMDb, the series successfully captivated viewers worldwide.

During its initial release, Kleo garnered 34.33 million hours of viewership globally in just two weeks. Although it performed exceptionally well in German-speaking countries, it also secured spots in the top 10 rankings of numerous other countries. In Germany, the show remained in the TV top 10 for an impressive 29 days.

Filming for Kleo Season 2 started in July, with locations in Berlin and Brandenburg. The production will continue throughout the fall, with plans to move to Belgrade, Serbia. Netflix released behind-the-scenes footage and a blog post on October 11, 2023, confirming the start of production on the new season. The clapperboard for one of the episodes reveals that Isabel Braak and Nina Vukavoic will be directing.

As for what to expect in Kleo Season 2, the Netflix blog post hints at a fast-paced continuation of the vendetta, taking our protagonists to Belgrade and Moscow. The new season promises to explore the crossroads between the past and the possible future.

In addition to Kleo, other popular German titles are returning for second seasons, including The Empress and How to Sell Drugs Online.

Fans of Kleo can look forward to its return in 2024, as the series continues to captivate audiences with its thrilling storyline and intense action. Stay tuned for more updates and mark your calendars for Kleo Season 2!

