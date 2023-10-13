Kleo Season 1: A German Revenge Thriller Available for Streaming on Netflix

Kleo Season 1 is a gripping revenge thriller television series set in 1980s Germany. The show follows the story of Kleo Straub, a former East German Stasi assassin, who seeks to take down those responsible for her wrongful incarceration on charges of treason. Kleo was hired her agency to eliminate a double agent, but soon finds herself framed and betrayed the very people she trusted.

Directed Viviane Andereggen and Jano Ben Chaabane, Kleo Season 1 premiered on September 29, 2022. The series stars Jella Haase as the titular protagonist, Kleo Straub, along with a talented ensemble cast including Dimitrij Schaad, Julius Feldmeier, Vincent Redetzki, Vladimir Burlakov, Marta Sroka, Jürgen Heinrich, Alessija Lause, Steffi Kühnert, and Thandi Sebe.

In Kleo Season 1, after the fall of the Berlin Wall, Kleo Straub is set free and embarks on a vengeful mission against the people who conspired to betray her. With its intense storyline and captivating performances, Kleo Season 1 promises to keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

Note: The availability of streaming services mentioned in this article is subject to change. The information provided was correct at the time of writing.

