A recent tweet White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre praising the success of “Bidenomics” has been called out for its misleading claims. Despite her historic position as the first black, lesbian immigrant to hold the job, many people are questioning her credibility due to her willingness to spread false information without being fact-checked the press.

In her tweet, Jean-Pierre claimed that 199,000 jobs were created in November, and a total of 14.1 million jobs have been created under President Biden. However, a community note on the platform points out that the majority of these job gains were simply recovering positions lost during the pandemic, rather than new job creation. In fact, when comparing the current economy to pre-pandemic levels, employment is only up 3.7 million.

Even President Biden himself was fact-checked on his claims about job growth. While he touted the over 14 million jobs created since he took office, the note clarified that 9.5 million jobs were actually recovered and only 4.7 million were newly created.

Online users on X, a major free speech platform, praised the community note for providing context and exposing the misleading nature of the Biden administration’s claims. Many users added their own criticisms of “Bidenomics,” pointing out rising prices for food, gas, and other essentials.

Despite the media’s control over the message, ordinary Americans are experiencing the negative effects of “Bidenomics” firsthand. The increasing cost of living is a stark reminder of the economic challenges that many face on a daily basis.

