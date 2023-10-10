Queer Māori Influencer Overcomes Bullying and Becomes Beauty Influencer

Kylee Fleek, a social media sensation and queer Māori influencer, didn’t let bullying stop him from pursuing his passion for makeup. At the age of 10, Kylee faced merciless bullying when he first experimented with makeup. However, he persevered and now works with global beauty brands like Maybelline and L’Oréal, and has a following of over 500,000 fans who enjoy his hilarious makeup tutorials.

Growing up in Gisborne, New Zealand, Kylee realized early on that he didn’t share the same interests as most boys. Inspired his hairdresser mother, he began experimenting with nail polish and wigs during intermediate school. Unfortunately, he faced taunting at his all-boys college and felt rejected certain family members who didn’t understand his passion.

Fortunately, Kylee found solace in the online beauty community at the age of 12. He started a YouTube channel where he shared vlogs about his passions, including makeup. He was inspired other beauty vloggers, particularly those from New Zealand like Shaaanxo and Kris Fox, who shaped the way for queer people of color.

Despite facing increased bullying after his classmates discovered his YouTube channel, Kylee continued to create content. At the age of 17, he received a heartwarming message from a woman who shared that her transgender daughter found comfort and support in Kylee’s videos.

In 2020, Kylee moved to Auckland and found his tribe. He gained further recognition when he placed as a runner-up on the reality show Glow Up NZ. His social media following grew rapidly, with one of his contour tutorials on TikTok reaching over nine million views.

Kylee’s humorous and informative “Beginners Makeup 101” series has gained over 11.2 million hits on TikTok. His success has attracted the attention of major brands like L’Oréal, Sephora, and Maybelline, with whom he has collaborated. Kylee’s ultimate goal is to break barriers for indigenous queer individuals and inspire young people, especially those from marginalized communities who may lack support.

Sources: [source 1] [source 2] [source 3]

Sources:

– Source 1: *Title of Source* – Website Name

– Source 2: *Title of Source* – Website Name

– Source 3: *Title of Source* – Website Name