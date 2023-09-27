The Truth About Kitty Litter in Okanagan Skaha School District

The Okanagan Skaha school district has recently come under scrutiny due to rumors circulating on social media about the district stocking up on kitty litter. However, the district spokesperson has clarified that these rumors are false.

Contrary to what some social media posts suggest, the district has not embraced a policy allowing students to use separate bathrooms with litter boxes. The real reason behind the stock of kitty litter is its usefulness during the winter season. The litter is used to provide added traction on frozen surfaces, ensuring the safety of students and staff members.

Wilbur Turner from Advocacy Canada in Kelowna attributes the conspiracy theories to a misinterpretation of B.C.’s sexual orientation and gender identity curriculum. Some U.S. schools have reportedly used kitty litter in emergency situations, such as active-shooter lockdowns, as an alternative to regular toilets. However, this practice is not related to the Okanagan Skaha school district.

Turner emphasizes that spreading misinformation about the district’s use of kitty litter is harmful and damaging. It dehumanizes the LGBTQ+ community and perpetuates harmful stereotypes. The rumors attempt to portray marginalized individuals as deviant and dangerous, further perpetuating discrimination.

It is crucial to distinguish between fact and fiction, especially when it comes to sensitive topics like LGBTQ+ rights and inclusivity in schools. The Okanagan Skaha school district is committed to creating a safe and inclusive environment for all students, regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity.

