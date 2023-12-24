Fans Left Disappointed After Missing Out on Limited Edition Golden Tickets at Final KISS Show

Fans who attended the final KISS show at Madison Square Garden were left disappointed after not receiving a limited edition Golden Ticket souvenir. Each seat at the concert was given a light-up wristband, and fans were promised a special gift as they left the venue. However, many fans did not receive the commemorative Golden Ticket box.

A statement from the band clarified that there were not enough Golden Tickets available for everyone and they were handed out randomly. The band apologized for the inconvenience but stated that they do not have any more tickets to distribute at this time.

In response to the disappointment, a petition was started on Change.org urging KISS, Madison Square Garden, and other relevant parties to rectify the situation. The petition argues that the Golden Tickets should be issued to verified attendees of the concert, as a token of recognition for their loyalty and support.

Some fans expressed frustration at the disorganization of the ticket distribution, with reports of some concertgoers picking up multiple tickets and others already selling them for high prices on eBay. One fan traveled all the way from Houston, Texas, but did not receive a Golden Ticket despite paying $2000 for their tickets. Fans are calling for KISS to make it right and ensure that the tickets are given to the fans who were present at the show.

In addition to the Golden Ticket controversy, the article also mentions the KISS NYC Takeover, a series of events in New York City leading up to the final two concerts at Madison Square Garden. These events included limited edition merchandise and collectible Metro Cards for fans to commemorate KISS’ 50-year history and farewell tour.

While fans may have been disappointed with the lack of Golden Tickets, the final KISS show at Madison Square Garden still marked an important milestone in the band’s career.