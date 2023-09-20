Kirsty Gallacher Breaks Silence After Deleting Support for Russell Brand

Kirsty Gallacher, the TV star and sister-in-law of Russell Brand, has broken her silence after seemingly deleting an Instagram post showing support for Brand. The post was made just hours before Brand was accused of rape, sexual assault, and abuse four women in a bombshell report from The Times. The alleged crimes are said to have taken place between 2006 and 2013. Brand has denied all allegations against him.

In a YouTube video posted prior to The Times article, Brand addressed his subscribers, denying any wrongdoing and stating that all his relationships were consensual. Kirsty Gallacher shared a link to the video on her personal Instagram account, but the post appears to have been subsequently deleted. Gallacher has not commented further on the allegations since their release, and her sister Laura, who is married to Brand, has seemingly deleted her own Instagram account.

The Brand allegations have prompted discussions about potential external inquiries, with BBC Director General Tim Davie refusing to rule out such an investigation. YouTube has also suspended the monetization of Brand’s channel for “violating our Creator Responsibility policy,” stating that if a creator’s off-platform behavior harms users, employees, or the ecosystem, appropriate action will be taken.

Additional allegations have emerged, including a former model claiming that Brand pursued her relentlessly, demanding sex. Brand’s father-in-law allegedly urged Laura Gallacher to end her relationship with the comedian.

Brand himself posted a video on his YouTube channel responding to the allegations, expressing shock and disbelief, and suggesting that there may be an agenda at play. He cited previous coordinated media attacks on figures like Joe Rogan and expressed concern about the control of alternative voices and spaces.

While investigations into the allegations continue, Brand urged his viewers to stay informed, attentive, and, importantly, free.