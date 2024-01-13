Zayn Marie Shares Stunning Photos from Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare’s Welcome Night

Zayn Marie Khan recently took to Instagram to share mesmerizing glimpses from the welcome night in Udaipur, marking the beginning of Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare’s wedding celebrations. In the first image, Zayn looked radiant in a golden saree, accompanied Kiran Rao, who gracefully wore a black saree with a silver blouse. The series of photos captured their beautiful bond, including a heartfelt embrace.

Another captivating picture featured Zayn standing alongside the stunning bride, Ira, who looked elegant in a black velvet dress, with subtle makeup and a ponytail. Zayn warmly welcomed Kiran to Instagram in her heartfelt caption, sharing their glam Welcome Night moments and expressing her love for Kiran.

Check out these enchanting photos that truly showcase the magical ambiance of Ira and Nupur’s wedding festivities. Each picture captures the love and joy that filled the air during their special night.

This celebration was truly a sight to behold, with elaborate ceremonies leading up to the couple’s white wedding. The wedding festivities may have concluded, but these pictures continue to captivate attention and remind us of the beauty of love and togetherness.

The warmth and connection between Zayn and Kiran, as well as the radiant beauty of Ira on her special day, are evident in these photos. It’s no wonder that they have garnered so much admiration and appreciation.

Congratulations to Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare on their union, and thank you, Zayn Marie Khan, for sharing these stunning moments with us. Your pictures truly encapsulate the magic of their welcome night and the beginning of a beautiful journey together.