TikTok: A Threat to Democracy

In recent years, there has been a concerning rise in anti-Semitism and extremist ideologies on university and high school campuses across North America. While the reasons behind this alarming trend are multifaceted, one emerging platform has been identified as a significant contributor: TikTok.

A recent poll conducted Harvard University revealed that over 50% of Americans between the ages of 18 and 24 believe that Hamas’ actions were justified. The primary source of information for these young individuals? TikTok, the Chinese-regime-run social media app that has become a breeding ground for anti-Israel propaganda. Unlike Google or other search engines, TikTok has become Generation Z’s go-to platform for news and information.

It is not surprising, then, that hashtags like “#StandWithPalestine” receive almost twenty times more engagement than “#StandWithIsrael” on TikTok. The platform’s algorithm amplifies anti-Semitic content, promoting a continuous cycle of hateful messaging. This toxic environment has ensnared many impressionable young minds, who, despite never setting foot in Israel, have embraced extremist ideologies due to the overwhelming influence of TikTok.

The dangers posed TikTok go beyond the dissemination of hateful content. Research has shown that the platform is controlled anti-Israel bot farms, some of which are funded Hamas-supporting organizations. TikTok’s affiliation with the Chinese regime further raises concerns about its potential to destabilize democracy.

It is imperative that we address this threat as a society. The European Union has already demanded that TikTok take action against pro-Hamas propaganda, but the platform’s response has been lacking. To protect the minds of our youth and preserve the values of democracy, we must consider the possibility of banning TikTok in the Western world.

