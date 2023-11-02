Film Lovers Unite: Kino Film Collection Launches Streaming Service

Film enthusiasts have reason to rejoice as Kino Lorber, a prominent indie film label, ventures into the world of streaming. The company has recently unveiled the Kino Film Collection, a subscription video service available via Amazon’s Prime Video Channels in the U.S. With a monthly fee of $5.99, users gain access to a treasure trove of films, including new releases and an extensive library of over 4,000 titles.

The Kino Film Collection promises to cater to diverse cinematic tastes offering a range of award-winning theatrical releases, critically acclaimed festival favorites, and beloved classics from around the globe. While moviegoers may relish in contemporary masterpieces like “The Conformist” Bernardo Bertolucci and “Dogtooth” Yorgos Lanthimos, they can also immerse themselves in timeless gems such as “Metropolis” Fritz Lang and “Nosferatu” F.W. Murnau.

Richard Lorber, president and CEO of Kino Lorber, expressed his excitement about the venture. He sees the collection as a hub for the company’s newest releases, restorations of beloved classics, and curated selections from their extensive library. Lorber emphasizes their commitment to bringing electrifying films from visionary directors to American audiences and aims to make the Kino Film Collection the go-to platform for cinematic innovation and enduring quality.

The Kino Film Collection will continually update its offerings, with monthly streaming premieres of acclaimed films fresh from theaters. Subscribers can look forward to the December lineup, which includes the 4K restoration of “Millennium Mambo” Hou Hsiao-Hsien and “Songs My Brother Taught Me” Chloe Zhao, among others.

With Lisa Schwartz, chief revenue officer for Kino Lorber, overseeing the service, the company emphasizes its dedication to independent film. Schwartz highlights the importance of preserving their exceptional collection, especially in an era where many streaming services are shifting their content focus, making certain titles increasingly difficult to find. The creation of the Kino Film Collection ensures that their films will have a dedicated home, allowing film lovers nationwide to indulge in both new releases and restored classics.

FAQ:

Q: How can I access the Kino Film Collection?

A: The Kino Film Collection is available through Amazon’s Prime Video Channels in the U.S.

Q: How much does the subscription cost?

A: Subscribers can enjoy the Kino Film Collection for a monthly fee of $5.99.

Q: What films are included in the collection?

A: The collection comprises a wide range of films, including award-winning releases, festival favorites, and beloved classics from around the world.

Q: Will new films be regularly added?

A: Yes, the Kino Film Collection will be updated monthly with streaming premieres of acclaimed films fresh from theaters.

Q: Can I find both contemporary and classic films in the collection?

A: Absolutely! The Kino Film Collection offers a mix of contemporary masterpieces and timeless classics to cater to diverse cinematic tastes.