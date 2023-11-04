Discover the All-New Kino Film Collection on Prime Video Channels

If you’re a movie lover craving a deeper selection of films, look no further than the Kino Film Collection, the latest addition to Amazon’s Prime Video Channels. Launched Kino Lorber, a renowned indie film distributor, this streaming video channel offers a remarkable assortment of both recent and timeless titles that are sure to captivate and entertain.

The Kino Film Collection, priced at $5.99 per month, grants subscribers access to a diverse range of content. Not only can you enjoy new Kino releases straight from theaters, but you can also delve into their expansive library featuring over 4,000 films. Many of these films are now streaming for the very first time, providing a unique opportunity to discover hidden cinematic gems.

The collection boasts an impressive lineup of acclaimed directors and renowned talents. Whether you’re a fan of Todd Haynes, Yorgos Lanthimos, or Taika Waititi, you’ll find their works among the vast selection. From iconic filmmakers like Jean-Luc Godard, Fritz Lang, and Sergei Eisenstein to contemporary visionaries such as Lina Wertmuller and Jia Zhangke, the Kino Film Collection spans across different eras and genres.

You’ll be spoilt for choice with the variety of titles available. Immerse yourself in the new 4K restoration of Bernardo Bertolucci’s “The Conformist” or experience silent masterpieces like F.W. Murnau’s “Nosferatu” and Battleship Potemkin” Sergei Eisenstein. The collection promises something for every cinephile’s taste.

Richard Lorber, the President and CEO of Kino Lorber, expressed his excitement about the Kino Film Collection. He highlighted that the channel serves as a platform for showcasing the newest films fresh from festivals and theaters, while also offering meticulously restored classics and hand-picked selections from their extensive library. The Kino Film Collection aims to curate the classics of tomorrow and provide audiences with the best of cinema’s past.

Intrigued? Visit the Kino Film Collection’s website to dive into a world of cinematic excellence and embark on a cinematic journey like no other.

—

FAQs

1. How much does the Kino Film Collection cost?

The Kino Film Collection is available for $5.99 per month on Prime Video Channels.

2. Can I watch new releases on the Kino Film Collection?

Yes, the Kino Film Collection features new releases fresh from theaters, allowing you to stay up-to-date with the latest films from Kino Lorber.

3. What kind of filmmakers can I expect to find in the collection?

The collection includes works from a diverse range of acclaimed directors such as Todd Haynes, Yorgos Lanthimos, Jean-Luc Godard, and many more.

4. Are there silent films available in the Kino Film Collection?

Yes, you can enjoy silent masterpieces like F.W. Murnau’s “Nosferatu” and Sergei Eisenstein’s “Battleship Potemkin” in the collection.

5. Can I access films that are streaming for the first time?

Absolutely! The Kino Film Collection offers the opportunity to watch films from their library that are now streaming for the first time, giving you access to unique and undiscovered cinematic treasures.