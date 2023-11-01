A Fresh Approach to Independent Film Streaming: Kino Film Collection

Independent film distributor Kino Lorber has launched its new streaming service, the Kino Film Collection, available exclusively on Prime Video Channels in the U.S. for just $5.99 per month. This curated collection features a wide range of films, including new releases fresh from theaters, hidden gems from Kino’s vast library, and beloved classics.

Instead of relying on quotes, we can describe the exciting lineup of films available on the Kino Film Collection. Movie enthusiasts can enjoy new 4K restorations of renowned titles such as “The Conformist” Bernardo Bertolucci, “Dogtooth” Yorgos Lanthimos, and “A Touch of Sin” Jia Zhangke. These films represent the diverse range of cinematic voices and artistic styles embraced Kino Lorber.

Not only will the Kino Film Collection offer modern masterpieces, but it will also showcase essential films from the canon of cinema. Fritz Lang’s iconic “Metropolis,” F.W. Murnau’s haunting “Nosferatu,” Robert Wiene’s expressionistic “The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari,” and Sergei Eisenstein’s groundbreaking “Battleship Potemkin” will all be presented in their best available versions, ensuring a remarkable viewing experience.

In addition to feature films, the Kino Film Collection will include thought-provoking documentaries such as “Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story” and “Grace Jones: Bloodlight and Bami,” offering viewers a diverse range of engaging non-fiction storytelling.

Lisa Schwartz, Chief Revenue Officer for Kino Lorber, expressed her enthusiasm for the Kino Film Collection, stating that it is a dedicated home for Kino’s films, ensuring they remain consistently available to film lovers. Schwartz emphasized that the curated collection allows Kino Lorber to showcase both their successful new releases and their beautifully restored library classics.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ):

Q: How much does the Kino Film Collection cost?

A: The Kino Film Collection is available for $5.99 per month on Prime Video Channels.

Q: What films are included in the Kino Film Collection?

A: The collection features a wide range of films, including new releases, restored classics, and thought-provoking documentaries.

Q: Can I watch the Kino Film Collection on other platforms?

A: Currently, the Kino Film Collection is available exclusively on Prime Video Channels, but Kino Lorber may explore other platforms in the future.

Q: Is there a variety of genres available?

A: Yes. The Kino Film Collection caters to diverse tastes, offering everything from cult favorites to thought-provoking documentaries.

Q: Why is the price point set at $5.99 per month?

A: The price point was set to make the collection accessible to a wide audience and is significantly lower than that of competitors.