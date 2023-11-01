Kino Lorber Launches Kino Film Collection on Prime Video

Independent film distributor Kino Lorber is making waves with its newest offering, the Kino Film Collection streaming service. The collection, which will be available through Prime Video Channels on Amazon, is set to feature new releases as well as a vast selection of over 4,000 films from Kino Lorber’s library. With a subscription cost of $5.99 per month, film enthusiasts will have access to a curated collection that includes both recent releases and restored classics.

One of the highlights of the Kino Film Collection is the inclusion of new 4K restorations of iconic films such as “The Conformist” Bernardo Bertolucci and “Dogtooth” Yorgos Lanthimos. These films, along with many others, will be presented in the best versions available anywhere. Additionally, the service will offer a range of documentaries and a selection of films from international festivals.

Lisa Schwartz, Chief Revenue Officer for Kino Lorber, expressed the company’s commitment to independent film and ensuring that its extensive library remains accessible to audiences nationwide. She emphasized the importance of creating a dedicated destination for Kino Lorber films, especially as other streaming platforms shift their focus to more mainstream content.

The Kino Film Collection will be regularly updated with streaming premieres of acclaimed films, including independent releases and cult favorites. Film lovers can look forward to features like “Millennium Mambo” Hou Hsiao-Hsien and “Songs My Brothers Taught Me” Chloe Zhao.

With its affordable subscription price and partnership with Amazon, Kino Lorber aims to reach a wider audience and provide a platform for both new and established film enthusiasts to discover and enjoy their curated collection.

FAQ

What is the Kino Film Collection?

The Kino Film Collection is a streaming service offered independent film distributor Kino Lorber. It features new releases, restored classics, and a curated selection of films from its extensive library.

How much does the Kino Film Collection subscription cost?

The subscription for the Kino Film Collection is priced at $5.99 per month, making it an affordable option for film lovers.

What films are included in the Kino Film Collection?

The collection includes a wide range of films, including new releases, documentaries, and restored classics. Highlights include new 4K restorations of iconic films and selections from international festivals.

Where can I access the Kino Film Collection?

The Kino Film Collection is available through Prime Video Channels on Amazon.