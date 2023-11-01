A New Era in Independent Film Streaming: Kino Film Collection

Kino Lorber has recently launched an exciting new subscription streaming outlet called Kino Film Collection. This $6-a-month destination offers a wide range of films, including recent theatrical releases and a vast library of cinematic gems. With the availability of Kino Film Collection on Prime Video Channels in the U.S., film enthusiasts can easily access a curated selection of arthouse and specialty films.

Kino Lorber, known for its commitment to independent film, already operates Kino Now, another streaming platform for rentals and purchases. In addition to these ventures, the company made strategic moves acquiring MHz Choice and forming a joint venture with First Look Media. With these developments, Kino Lorber is expanding its reach and strengthening its position in the streaming industry.

Kino Film Collection boasts an impressive lineup of films, including new 4K restorations of beloved classics such as The Conformist, as well as notable works contemporary filmmakers like Yorgos Lanthimos, Jafar Panahi, and Todd Haynes. This collection is not limited to established titles; it also features regular streaming premieres of both recent releases and cult-film selections. Film lovers can expect a diverse range of options each month, ensuring a constantly evolving and enriching streaming experience.

Richard Lorber, President and CEO of Kino Lorber, expressed his excitement about the new venture, stating, “The Kino Film Collection will be the place to go to find the classics of tomorrow and the best of cinema past.” Lisa Schwartz, Chief Revenue Officer of Kino Lorber, emphasized the importance of creating a dedicated home for their films, especially as many streaming services undergo content shifts that make certain titles harder to find. With Kino Film Collection, audiences can enjoy a thoughtfully curated collection that showcases both new releases and beautifully restored library classics.

With its commitment to independent cinema and its vast library of films, Kino Film Collection is set to become a go-to streaming destination for film lovers seeking a unique and diverse cinematic experience. Subscribe now to embark on a journey through the captivating world of independent film.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is the cost of subscribing to Kino Film Collection?

The subscription to Kino Film Collection is priced at $6 per month.

Which streaming service offers access to Kino Film Collection?

Kino Film Collection is available on Prime Video Channels in the U.S.

What types of films are included in the Kino Film Collection?

The collection offers a wide range of films, including recent theatrical releases, classic restorations, works contemporary filmmakers, and cult-film selections.

Will new films be regularly added to the Kino Film Collection?

Yes, the collection will be updated monthly with new streaming premieres, ensuring a fresh and diverse selection of films.

Can I find both recent releases and library classics on Kino Film Collection?

Yes, Kino Film Collection aims to strike a balance between showcasing successful new releases and providing access to beautifully restored library classics.