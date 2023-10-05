Kingwood Mother Arrested for Allegedly Assaulting Daughter Over Hijab and Pita Bread

A Kingwood mother has been arrested and is facing felony charges for allegedly assaulting her teenage daughter over not wearing her hijab and burning pita bread. Sittarh Mazhar Khan, 36 years old, was taken into custody at 12:45 a.m. on Wednesday. According to court records, Khan is accused of beating, choking, and burning her 14-year-old daughter.

The assault is said to have occurred because the daughter did not wear her hijab, a traditional headscarf worn some Muslim women to cover their hair. A hearing officer stated that Khan became upset with her daughter’s choice and proceeded to beat and choke her, causing her to lose consciousness. It was later discovered that Khan found out about her daughter’s missing hijab from an Instagram post.

In addition to the assault charge, Khan is also facing charges for impeding breath/circulation and injury to a child causing bodily injury. The latter charge stems from an incident involving overcooked pita bread. Khan allegedly forced her daughter’s arm onto a hot oven rack, resulting in three burn marks.

It is unclear whether these incidents occurred simultaneously or how they were reported to law enforcement. The 14-year-old victim is currently in the custody of Child Protective Services. Prosecutors initially requested a total bond of $75,000, but a hearing officer set bond at $20,000 for both charges.

At this time, Khan’s defense attorney has not responded to requests for comment. The case is scheduled for a court appearance on Thursday morning.

