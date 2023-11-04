How to Watch the Kings vs. Rockets Game Live Stream with Sling TV

On Saturday night, De’Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings will be facing off against Fred VanVleet and the Houston Rockets at the Toyota Center in Texas. The game is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on November 4. While Fox, the Kings’ star player, missed their previous game due to an ankle injury, there are hopes that he may return for this matchup.

For fans in the Sacramento market, the game will be available to watch on NBC Sports California, while those in the Houston market can tune in to AT&T SportsNet Southwest. However, if you’re an NBA fan residing outside of these local markets and want to catch the action, you will need to purchase NBA League Pass, the league’s television package that provides coverage for every game.

One popular streaming option for NBA fans is Sling TV, a flexible streaming television service that offers news, entertainment, and live sports. With Sling TV, customers have the freedom to choose the channels they want, with no long-term contracts. Additionally, Sling TV allows you to record and save live TV for later viewing, making it a preferred choice for many.

Sling TV offers two main subscription packages: Sling Orange and Sling Blue. Sling Orange costs $40/month and includes 32 channels like ESPN, ESPN2, TNT, and Freeform. On the other hand, Sling Blue is priced at $45/month and offers additional channels such as Fox, ABC, NBC, and Discovery Channel. If you prefer a wider variety of channels, you can bundle Sling Orange and Sling Blue for $60/month. As a new customer, you will also receive a generous 50% off discount on your first month of Sling TV.

To make the most of your NBA viewing experience, basketball enthusiasts should consider purchasing Sling Orange with NBA League Pass. Sling TV now offers the option to prepay for six months of Sling Orange + League Pass, with prices starting at $270. This deal from Sling TV can save you up to $257 compared to similar packages offered other streaming services.

If you’re watching the Kings vs. Rockets game from abroad and facing regional broadcast restrictions, combining Sling TV with a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can solve the problem. A VPN allows users topass these restrictions assigning them an IP address from another location, making it appear as if they are streaming from home. NordVPN is a highly recommended VPN service that offers a one-month free trial.

With Sling TV and a VPN, NBA fans can enjoy the Kings vs. Rockets game live stream without any hindrances, all while adding an extra layer of security and privacy to their online connection. Don’t miss this exciting matchup between two teams driven young talent and high hopes for the season!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. Can I watch the Kings vs. Rockets game on Sling TV?

Yes, you can watch the Kings vs. Rockets game on Sling TV. To access the game, you will need to purchase the NBA League Pass through Sling TV’s subscription package.

2. How much does Sling TV cost?

Sling TV offers two main subscription packages: Sling Orange and Sling Blue. Sling Orange is priced at $40/month, while Sling Blue costs $45/month. You can also bundle Sling Orange + Sling Blue for $60/month. New customers can avail of a 50% off discount on their first month.

3. Can I watch the game using a VPN?

Yes, if you are facing regional broadcast restrictions while watching the game abroad, you can use a VPN topass these limitations. A VPN will assign you an IP address from the U.S., making it appear as if you are streaming from home.

4. Which VPN service is recommended for streaming the game?

NordVPN is highly recommended for streaming the game. It offers excellent performance, robust security features, and a one-month free trial for new customers to try out the service.

Sources:

– Sling TV: [www.sling.com](www.sling.com)

– NordVPN: [www.nordvpn.com](www.nordvpn.com)