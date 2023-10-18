Kings Face Off Against Former Team in Consecutive Games

Following a resounding victory against the Winnipeg Jets, the Los Angeles Kings now turn their attention to the Minnesota Wild for their second consecutive matchup against a team featuring a prominent player who once donned the Kings’ jersey. On Tuesday, Pierre-Luc Dubois scored his first goal and earned his first point as a King against his former team, the Jets. This mirrored a similar situation last season when Kevin Fiala, now part of the Wild, scored his first goal against his former team, the Kings.

The build-up to Tuesday’s game was filled with anticipation, especially with Dubois returning to Winnipeg after being traded to the Kings in June. However, the reception from fans was not as hostile as expected, with some even booing the referees more than Dubois. Coach Rick Bowness of the Jets played three former Kings players – Gabe Vilardi, Alex Iafallo, and Rasmus Kupari – on the same line. Unfortunately, Vilardi suffered a knee injury during the game.

Despite Vilardi’s absence, the Jets applied pressure early on, but the Kings managed to reach the first intermission with a scoreless game. Throughout the match, the Kings played a more composed and direct style of hockey, eventually wearing down the Jets. Goaltender Cam Talbot’s impressive performance in the early stages of the game was crucial in giving the Kings a chance to settle down and secure a potential shutout victory.

Although Dubois and Talbot made significant contributions, the standout player of the game was Trevor Moore, a Thousand Oaks native, who scored a goal and provided an assist. Moore, along with Phillip Danault and Arthur Kaliyev, displayed excellent chemistry on the ice, resulting in Kaliyev’s first goal of the season.

With their first win, the Kings achieved a .500 points percentage and turned their attention to the Minnesota Wild. The Wild, led Kirill Kaprizov, have won two of their first three games and pose a new challenge for the Kings.

When Fiala faced the Kings for the first time after being traded, he did not play against the players he was exchanged for, unlike Dubois. The Wild acquired Kings prospect Brock Faber and a draft pick in the Fiala trade. Faber made an impact during last year’s first-round series against the Dallas Stars and continued his solid performance this season.

The next game for the Kings will be against the Wild at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. The game is scheduled for Thursday at 5 p.m. and can be watched on Bally Sports West.

Sources:

– Source article