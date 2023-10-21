Watch Kingdom Season 2 on Netflix: How to Stream the Hit Korean Zombie Series

Kingdom Season 2 is a South Korean horror series based on the webtoon The Kingdom of the Gods. Set in a fictionalized Joseon era, the series follows Prince Lee Chang as he fights to protect his people from a zombie outbreak while uncovering political intrigues and seeking the truth behind the plague. The second season, consisting of six action-packed episodes, was released in March 2020.

For fans eager to watch Kingdom Season 2, the good news is that it is available to stream on Netflix. The series stars Ju Ji-hoon, Ryu Seung-ryong, Bae Doona, Kim Sang-ho, Kim Sung-kyu, Jun Suk-ho, Kim Hye-jun, Heo Joon-ho, and more.

To watch Kingdom Season 2 on Netflix, follow these steps:

1. Visit netflix.com/signup.

2. Choose a payment plan from the options available, including a standard plan with ads, a standard plan with no ads, and a premium plan with additional benefits.

3. Enter your email address and password to create an account.

4. Enter your chosen payment method.

The cheapest Netflix plan, the standard plan with ads, provides access to most movies and TV shows, though it includes ads. It offers Full HD streaming on two devices simultaneously.

The standard plan removes ads and allows users to download content on two devices. It also offers the option to add one extra member who doesn’t live in the same household.

The premium plan provides the same features as the standard plan but allows streaming on four devices at a time in Ultra HD. It also allows content to be downloaded on up to six devices and offers the option to add two extra members who don’t live in the same household. Additionally, Netflix spatial audio is supported.

Kingdom Season 2 is just one of the many popular shows available on Netflix. As a streaming platform, Netflix offers a wide range of global hits, including The Fall of the House of Usher, One Piece, Bridgerton, The Empress, and Castlevania.

Synopsis of Kingdom Season 2:

“In this zombie thriller set in Korea’s medieval Joseon dynasty, a mysterious rumor of the king’s death spreads along with a strange plague that turns people into flesh-eating zombies. The crown prince, caught in a conspiracy, embarks on a journey to uncover the truth and save his people. As the outbreak threatens everyone’s lives, Prince Chang faces more than just the infected as he fights to protect the kingdom.”

Enjoy the gripping and intense world of Kingdom Season 2 on Netflix and join Prince Lee Chang in his fight against the zombie apocalypse.

Sources:

– The Kingdom of the Gods webtoon Kim Eun-hee

– Netflix.com