Where to Stream Kingdom Season 1: Everything You Need to Know

If you are wondering where to stream the first season of Kingdom online, then you have come to the right place as we have all the streaming details. Set in Korea’s Joseon era, the show follows a series of terrifying events that the kingdom grapples with after the king’s mysterious death.

Kingdom Season 1 is available to watch on Netflix. Following the king’s demise due to smallpox, the kingdom’s Chief State Councilor, Lord Cho Hak-ju takes measures to oust the crown prince, Lee Chang from becoming the next monarch and instead wants the kingdom to go into the hands of his daughter, Queen Consort Cho’s unborn child. However, the events force Chang to dig deeper into his father’s illness and death, and the reality he stumbles upon turns out to be unimaginably terrifying and life-threatening.

The cast members include Ju Ji-Hoon, Bae Doo-Na, Kim Hye-Jun, Kim Sung-Kyu, and Heo Jun-Ho, to name a few.

To watch Kingdom Season 1 on Netflix, you can visit their website and sign up for an account. Netflix offers different subscription plans, with options for both ad-supported and ad-free viewing. The cheapest plan includes ads and allows streaming on two devices at a time, while the standard plan is ad-free and also allows for content downloads. The premium plan offers the same benefits as the standard plan but allows streaming on up to four devices simultaneously and includes ultra-high-definition content and the option to add extra members to the account.

Kingdom Season 1 is part of Netflix’s extensive library of shows and movies. If you’re a fan of other popular series like The Fall of the House of Usher, One Piece, Bridgerton, The Empress, and Castlevania, you’ll have plenty of content to enjoy on the platform.

