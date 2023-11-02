New Chapter of “Planet of the Apes” Franchise Set to Premiere in 2024

The highly anticipated trailer for the newest installment of the “Planet of the Apes” franchise has arrived, revealing exciting details about the upcoming film titled “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes.” Set to premiere on May 24, 2024, the movie takes place several years after the events of “War for the Planet of the Apes,” picking up the legacy of the franchise’s beloved protagonist, Caesar.

In this new chapter, Caesar’s son, Cornelius, takes center stage as the protagonist. As a child in the previous film, Cornelius must carry on his father’s teachings and prevent the apes from using them to enslave other primates. The fate of the ape civilization rests on his shoulders.

Bringing Cornelius to life is actor Owen Teague, who will provide both the voice and motion capture for the character. Teague joins a talented ensemble cast that includes Kevin Durand, Freya Allen, William H. Macy, and Peter Macon.

Directed Wes Ball, known for the successful “Maze Runner” trilogy, “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes” boasts a screenplay penned a team of experienced writers including Josh Friedman, Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver, and Patrick Aison. The film is produced Jaffa, Silver, Joe Hartwick Jr., and Jason Reed, with Peter Chernin and Jenno Topping serving as executive producers.

Production for the film commenced in Sydney in October 2022 and concluded in February 2023. Fans received a peek behind the scenes when Ball shared a clip from the set, further adding to the anticipation surrounding the movie.

Since its inception, the “Planet of the Apes” franchise, based on Pierre Boulle’s novel, has captivated audiences worldwide, amassing over $1.7 billion at the box office. The series originally comprised six films released between 1968 and 2001. The reboot series was launched in 2011 with “Rise of the Planet of the Apes” and was followed “Dawn of the Planet of the Apes” in 2014 and “War for the Planet of the Apes” in 2017. After Disney acquired 20th Century Fox in 2019, more films in the franchise were announced, leading up to the highly anticipated release of “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes.”

Get ready to embark on an epic adventure as the trailer for “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes” promises a gripping and thrilling experience for fans and newcomers alike. Don’t miss out on this groundbreaking chapter in the iconic franchise.