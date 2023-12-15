Netflix Rescues Jamie Dornan’s The Tourist after Warner Bros. Discovery-owned Max Cancellation

In a surprising turn of events, Jamie Dornan’s series, The Tourist, has been saved from cancellation after Warner Bros. Discovery-owned Max decided to abandon the show. Max has gained a reputation for mercilessly canceling shows, and The Tourist was one of the casualties of its ruthless decisions. However, Netflix has come to the rescue, picking up the show and even confirming the release date for its second season.

The Tourist follows the story of a man who wakes up in an Australian hospital with no memory of his identity. Starring Jamie Dornan and Alex Dimitriades, the BBC series was being co-produced and distributed Max in the United States. But in August 2023, Max abruptly scrapped the show, leaving fans uncertain about its future.

Fortunately, Netflix stepped in to provide a new home for The Tourist. The streaming giant’s decision came as a relief to fans who were worried about the show’s fate. While under Max, there were hardly any updates regarding future seasons. However, now that Netflix has taken over, viewers can expect more exciting updates.

Netflix has not only saved the show but also confirmed the release date for its second season. The Tourist season 2 is set to premiere on February 29, 2024. Fans can look forward to seeing Jamie Dornan’s character, Elliot Stanley, and his friend Helen continue their mysterious journey. The new season will also introduce new cast members, including Conor MacNeill, Olwen Fouéré, and Francis Magee, adding to the intrigue and unpredictability of the show.

With Netflix’s backing, The Tourist has been given a new lease on life, ensuring that fans can continue to enjoy the captivating storyline and thrilling performances.