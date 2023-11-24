Prince Charles’ Compassion for Harry and Meghan Fades as Their Show Overshadows His Charity Work

Prince Charles, known for his philanthropic efforts, initially had sympathy for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s struggles with the royal family. However, his perspective changed when their Netflix docuseries, “Harry & Meghan,” became the center of attention, overshadowing the charitable work he was doing.

According to royal journalist Omid Scobie’s book, Endgame, Charles requested a “wall of silence” when the show premiered in December 2022. He didn’t want to hear negative comments about Harry in his presence as he genuinely felt sadness and anger over his son’s ups and downs with the royal family. At that time, Charles had made a substantial donation to The Felix Project, a nonprofit organization focusing on directing surplus food to local food banks. Unfortunately, his contribution received little coverage, with the media solely focused on Harry and Meghan.

The documentary series delved into the couple’s whirlwind romance and their decision to step down as senior working members of the royal family. Harry has been open about his strained relationship with his father and brother, expressing that he doesn’t expect genuine accountability or apology from them. Despite the challenges, Harry and Meghan are focused on moving forward and building their new life.

In his memoir, “Spare,” Harry also detailed the fear he experienced following their exit from the royal family. The couple had to provide their own security after losing the protection provided the crown. While they had initially resided in Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, Charles asked them to vacate the property due to their limited time spent in the UK. Nonetheless, Charles assured Harry that he and his family would always have somewhere to stay when they did visit, although this left Harry feeling uncertain about their relationship.

As time goes on, tensions between Harry and his father continue to prevail. Although Harry and Meghan reached out to Charles on his 75th birthday, their relationship remains complex. The couple sent him a video of their children singing him happy birthday, which was a significant gesture towards healing their strained bond.

