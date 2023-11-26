New Netflix Docuseries Explores Royal Family Dynamics

A recently released Netflix docuseries called “Harry & Meghan” is shedding light on the inner dynamics of the British royal family. In the series, Prince Harry opens up about the feuds and struggles that exist within the monarchy, sparking a strong reaction from his father, King Charles.

According to a new book titled “Endgame,” written Sussex author Omid Scobie, Charles was not pleased with Harry’s decision to discuss family issues in the documentary. The book claims that Charles went from not wanting anyone to talk about his son to openly criticizing him as “that fool.” The series reportedly caused a lot of tension within the palace, with one aide saying that it “took the wind out of everyone’s sails.”

The docuseries, which was released in December 2022, revealed some eye-opening revelations about the pains and hardships faced women who marry into the royal family. It also touched on the strained relationship between Harry and his brother, Prince William, and made claims about leaks from royal family members to the press. While Charles, William, and other members of the royal family have not directly commented on the claims, the series reportedly caused a headache for Harry’s relatives.

Despite rumors that Charles and William are on a collision course, other royal authors have dismissed this claim. Former royal correspondent Phil Dampier stated that it’s “totally rubbish” to suggest that the two would ever be at loggerheads, emphasizing the close bond they share.

In recent news, it was reported that Harry and Meghan reached out to Charles to wish him a happy 75th birthday, marking their first contact in six months. However, it is clear that there is still a long way to go in mending the rift caused the allegations made in the Netflix series.

As the dust settles from the release of “Harry & Meghan,” it is evident that the docuseries has added another chapter to the intricate narrative of the British royal family. The revelations made in the series have sparked conversations about tradition, transparency, and the challenges faced those within the monarchy.

