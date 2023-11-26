King Charles III Overpowered Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix Docuseries

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s bombshell Netflix docuseries caused a significant stir, leaving King Charles III fuming in December 2022. Despite efforts to generate positive media attention following his rise to the throne after Queen Elizabeth II’s passing, Charles found himself overshadowed the highly publicized release of “Harry & Meghan.” The king’s frustration grew when his son’s media attention surpassed his own, leading him to openly criticize Harry.

According to insiders, Charles initially felt genuine sadness and frustration over the situation. He wished to avoid any negative discussions about his son but eventually realized the extent of the damage caused. However, sympathy for Harry and Markle quickly dissipated as their media prominence continued to eclipse Charles at every turn.

The strained relationship between Charles and his youngest son began when Harry and Markle resigned from their royal duties in 2020. The couple’s subsequent Netflix deal and the release of Harry’s memoir, “Spare,” further strained their bond.

Despite these challenges, recent reports suggest that both Charles and Harry are making efforts to repair their fractured relationship. In a heartwarming gesture, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex hopped on a call with Charles to wish him a happy 75th birthday. They even sent a video of their children singing “Happy Birthday” in an effort to mend fences.

Harry genuinely desires a better relationship with his father, acknowledging the importance of their bond. As they work towards reconciliation, both parties aim to overcome their differences and establish a stronger connection.

Omid Scobie’s book, “Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy’s Fight for Survival,” which features several revelations about the UK and Montecito royals, will be available on November 28.