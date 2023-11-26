Prince Charles Mocked Prince Harry Following Release of Netflix Documentary: Book

A new book alleges that King Charles III referred to Prince Harry as “that fool” after the release of his 2022 tell-all docuseries “Harry and Meghan” on Netflix. According to author Omid Scobie’s “Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy’s Fight for Survival,” Charles initially did not want anyone to discuss his estranged son but later openly criticized him.

The book reveals that the Netflix series, which consists of six episodes, caused quite a stir within the palace. One unidentified royal aide described how it “took the wind out of everyone’s sails.” It also alleges that Charles’ office leaked Harry and Meghan Markle’s planned move to Canada, which was ultimately canceled.

Interestingly, Scobie’s book also sheds light on the reaction of Prince William and Kate Middleton to the portrayal of Harry and Meghan in the satirical TV show “South Park.” The couple reportedly found the depiction “hilarious.” In the episode titled “The Worldwide Privacy Tour,” the cartoon versions of Harry and Meghan, dubbed the Prince and Princess of Canada, attempt to escape media scrutiny. Their actions are met with anger and controversy.

Amid these revelations, Buckingham Palace and representatives for Prince Harry have been contacted for comment. However, their response remains unknown at this time.

Scobie’s book further delves into the dynamics within the royal family. It paints Charles as a “pampered” figurehead who demands luxurious 1,000-thread-count bedsheets during his travels and even requires assistance with shoelace tying. Additionally, palace staff reportedly encouraged Middleton and Markle to dress like the late Princess Diana. While the effort to channel Diana’s style is seen some as a touching gesture, others find it unsettling due to the association with an institution that previously caused Diana distress.

The release of “Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy’s Fight for Survival” undoubtedly brings forth new insights into the inner workings and dynamics within the royal family. As readers explore its pages, they will gain a deeper understanding of the personal and political complexities faced these prominent figures.

