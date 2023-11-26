Fallout from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Documentary Causes Tension Within Royal Family

New revelations have surfaced regarding the backlash Prince Harry faced from King Charles following the release of his and Meghan Markle’s explosive Netflix documentary. The shocking claims come from Omid Scobie’s latest book, Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy’s Fight for Survival. In addition to detailing the King’s discontent, the book also delves into the alleged existence of a second royal racist who expressed concerns about Archie’s skin color.

According to Scobie, tensions within the royal family have been strained since Harry and Meghan’s decision to step back from their royal duties and relocate to the United States. The documentary, released in December 2022, examines topics such as Megxit, racism, and the couple’s new life in California. Scobie’s book reveals that the Palace was left reeling, with one aide remarking, “(He) went from not wanting anyone to talk about his son to openly criticizing ‘that fool.'”

However, the book doesn’t only shed light on the King’s displeasure. It also portrays King Charles as a flawed father and claims that Prince William distanced himself from Harry and Meghan after their marriage. The book further suggests that William and his wife, Kate, found humor in a South Park episode that satirized the couple’s worldwide privacy tour.

These revelations highlight the ongoing tension and strained relationships within the royal family. As the fallout from the documentary continues to reverberate, it remains to be seen how these revelations will impact the future dynamics between the members of the royal family.

