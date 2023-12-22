King Charles and Queen Camilla Share 2023 Christmas Card

The festive season is upon us, and Buckingham Palace has revealed King Charles and Queen Camilla’s official Christmas card for 2023. Unlike previous years, this year’s card showcases a unique portrait of the royal couple, capturing their regal elegance and their love for nature.

Renowned photographer Hugo Burnand, who has been capturing the essence of the royal family for over two decades, took the portrait. The image features King Charles donning the Imperial State Crown and the Robe of Estate while Queen Camilla radiates in Queen Mary’s Crown and Robe of Estate. However, what truly sets this portrait apart is the attention to detail expressed through Queen Camilla’s coronation dress.

Designed the famed Bruce Oldfield, the gown includes intricately embroidered designs of Queen Camilla’s rescue dogs, as well as the names of her children and grandchildren. This bespoke piece not only symbolizes her love for her family but also represents her connection with nature and the British countryside. Oldfield expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to create such a historic gown, calling it the most important commission of his life.

As the festive season commences, King Charles and Queen Camilla will be spending Christmas at Sandringham. It is reported that Queen Camilla’s grandchildren will be joining the royal family for the celebrations, adding an extra touch of warmth and joy to the royal household during this special time.

The release of the 2023 Christmas card marks another significant milestone in King Charles and Queen Camilla’s reign. It serves as a reminder of their dedication to their roles as the monarch and consort and offers a glimpse into their unique personalities and influences.

This Christmas, as we exchange warm wishes with loved ones, let us also extend our heartfelt greetings to King Charles and Queen Camilla, wishing them a joyful and prosperous new year ahead.