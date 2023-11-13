Babar Azam Receives Warm Welcome as Pakistan Returns Home After Disappointing World Cup Campaign

After a disappointing performance in the 2023 World Cup, the Pakistan cricket team returned to their home country to a warm reception. All eyes were on captain Babar Azam as he stepped off the plane, and there was no backlash from the fans for the team’s poor performance in the tournament. Instead, the fans were eager to show their support and even took selfies with Azam, affectionately calling him “Babar King”.

Despite not qualifying for the second round of the World Cup, the fans’ enthusiasm remained high. Security officials had their hands full trying to keep the fans at bay, but some managed to get through and capture a moment with their beloved captain before he headed home.

The 1992 World Cup Champions had a forgettable campaign this time around, finishing fifth in the points table with just four wins out of nine matches. Their confidence took a major blow after a one-sided defeat against India, followed losses in their next three matches, including their first-ever ODI defeat against Afghanistan.

Although they managed to bounce back with wins against Bangladesh and New Zealand, it wasn’t enough to secure a spot in the second round. Their chances of advancement were practically extinguished before their final league stage game against England, where they suffered a 93-run defeat and ended their campaign.

As the tournament progresses, India, New Zealand, Australia, and South Africa have secured spots in the semi-finals, with India and New Zealand set to face off in a highly-anticipated match at the Wankhede Stadium. The final of the 2023 World Cup will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, marking the first time that India has hosted the ODI World Cup on its own.

The Pakistani fans may be disappointed with their team’s performance, but their unwavering support for their captain has been evident as they welcomed Babar Azam back with open arms. The team now has time to reflect, regroup, and bounce back stronger in the future.

