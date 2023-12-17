Kim Zolciak Launches New Instagram Account to Sell Ex-Husband’s Belongings

Kim Zolciak, former star of “Real Housewives of Atlanta,” has taken to social media to sell her estranged husband, Kroy Biermann’s, designer luggage and shoes. In a video posted on Instagram, Zolciak showcases a set of Louis Vuitton luggage that Biermann only used once for his football games. The reality star maintains that the items are in excellent condition. Zolciak’s new Instagram account also features luxury shoes, wigs, and handbags, and she has even enlisted the help of her daughter Brielle Biermann to promote the sale.

This move comes after Zolciak’s attempt to cash in on her daughter’s luxury goods earlier this year. The TV personality posted handbags and shoes belonging to her 26-year-old daughter on her personal Instagram, with some items priced as high as $10,000.

Zolciak, 45, has set up a convenient payment option for interested buyers through the cash-transferring app Zelle. She assures buyers that she will ship the items on the same day as payment.

Zolciak and Biermann’s marriage has been on the rocks, with the retired NFL player filing for divorce twice this year. Last month, their children called the police to their Georgia mansion during an explosive fight. In police bodycam footage, Biermann accused Zolciak of infidelity and claimed their family’s life was in ruins.

Despite the tumultuous relationship, Zolciak and Biermann were seen on a romantic hibachi date a week after the incident. Financial troubles have also plagued the couple, with mounting debt and lawsuits affecting their lives. To alleviate some of these financial burdens, Zolciak has resorted to various methods, including promoting clickbait articles on her Instagram page.

Zolciak vehemently denies any allegations of infidelity and maintains that the claims against her are false and baseless. With the launch of her new Instagram account, she hopes to generate additional income to help pay off their debts.