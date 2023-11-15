Kim Zolciak-Biermann Uses Social Media to Reveal Intimate Anniversary Dinner with Kroy Biermann

Kim Zolciak-Biermann, the former star of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” recently made a change on social media, going back to her married name after her split from husband Kroy Biermann. Months after switching her Instagram handle to @kimzolciak, she has now updated it to @kimbiermann. Additionally, her display name has been changed to Kim Zolciak-Biermann.

The change coincided with their intimate 12-year wedding anniversary dinner, which Kim shared on her Instagram Story. The couple enjoyed a romantic evening together, toasting with glasses of champagne and enjoying a delectable spread. Despite not posting an official anniversary message, Kim showed off her stunning little black dress, indicating that they were celebrating their milestone.

Kim and Kroy have been going through a divorce battle since May, but sources close to them suggest that they are working on repairing their relationship. They are taking things slowly and looking towards the future, taking it one day at a time. In fact, Kim not only dismissed her initial divorce petition but also filed a motion to dismiss Kroy’s second divorce filing, citing an ongoing sexual relationship.

The couple’s divorce has been a rollercoaster ride, with Kroy accusing Kim of having a gambling problem and Kim accusing him of manipulation. However, they seem to be making progress and have been ordered the court to behave civilly toward each other, especially in the presence of their minor children.

Despite the challenges they have faced, Kim and Kroy continue to prioritize their family. They have four children together, and Kroy has legally adopted Kim’s two daughters from a previous relationship. While their journey is far from over, it appears that they are committed to working things out and finding a way back to each other.

FAQ

What is Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s Instagram handle?

Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s Instagram handle is @kimbiermann.

Are Kim and Kroy Biermann getting a divorce?

Kim and Kroy Biermann have been going through a divorce battle since May but are working on repairing their relationship.

How many children do Kim and Kroy have together?

Kim and Kroy have four children together. They also share a blended family, as Kroy has legally adopted Kim’s two daughters from a previous relationship.