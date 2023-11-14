Kim Zolciak’s Instagram Handle Sparks Speculation about Her Relationship with Kroy Biermann

The ongoing divorce saga between reality TV star Kim Zolciak and her estranged husband Kroy Biermann continues to capture public attention. While the couple filed for divorce in a bitter battle just a few months ago, recent developments have sparked curiosity about the state of their relationship.

One intriguing change is Kim’s Instagram handle. As of November 13, her handle was altered from @kimzolciak to @kimzbiermann. This update comes after she dropped Kroy’s last name from her account’s identity in June, following their initial divorce filings. This shift in her social media presence has left fans wondering what it could signify.

Some may view this change as a sign that Kim is in denial about the second divorce filing. However, other evidence suggests a potentially different narrative. Despite the ongoing divorce proceedings, Kim and Kroy recently came together to celebrate their 12th wedding anniversary. The former couple shared videos on Kim’s Instagram, showcasing the festivities and indulging in food and drinks. While Kim did not explicitly mention Kroy in the videos, it appeared that they were enjoying each other’s company.

This unexpected display of amicability raises questions about the true nature of their relationship. Could Kim and Kroy be on good terms, or is their seemingly cordial interaction mere speculation? Given the history of their tumultuous relationship, making any definitive conclusions is challenging.

Overall, the change in Kim’s Instagram handle and their anniversary celebration indicate a complex dynamic between the two. Despite the ongoing divorce proceedings, they managed to come together for a seemingly harmonious occasion. Only time will reveal the true outcome of their relationship and shed light on the mysteries surrounding their divorce saga.

