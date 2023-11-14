Title: Kim Zolciak Sparks Reconciliation Speculation with Instagram Name Change

Kim Zolciak, former star of “Real Housewives of Atlanta,” has raised eyebrows once again after making changes to her Instagram bio and handle. Zolciak, who recently went through a messy split with her estranged husband Kroy Biermann, added her married name back to her bio and switched her social media handle from @kimzolciak to @kimzbiermann.

While the couple has filed for divorce twice this year, their actions on their 12th wedding anniversary have left fans wondering if they have reconciled once again. Zolciak documented their romantic evening on her Instagram Story, sharing moments of their celebration at Mezza Luna Pasta and Seafood in Smyrna, Georgia.

“What an incredible night!” Zolciak exclaimed in the caption of a video showing the couple toasting with drinks during their three-course meal. She also shared a glimpse of her look for the date night, expressing gratitude and happiness.

However, the details of their divorce have not been finalized. The retired NFL player filed for divorce in August, and Zolciak responded agreeing that their marriage is “irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation.” Initially, she attempted to have the case dismissed, alleging that she and Biermann had continued to engage in marital relations.

This isn’t the first time Zolciak and Biermann have called it quits, as they briefly reconciled after their initial split in May. Throughout their relationship, there have been disagreements over custody and allegations, including Zolciak’s concerns about Biermann’s parenting and a 911 call placed Zolciak when Biermann refused her access to personal belongings.

While the status of their relationship remains uncertain, Zolciak’s recent Instagram changes suggest a potential reconciliation. Fans will undoubtedly be keeping a close eye on the couple’s next moves.

