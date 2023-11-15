New Beginnings for Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann: A Fresh Start on Their 12th Wedding Anniversary

In a surprising turn of events, reality TV star Kim Zolciak and her husband Kroy Biermann have decided to give their relationship another shot. After filing for divorce not once, but twice, this year, the couple seems to have found common ground and are now celebrating their 12th wedding anniversary together.

Kim made the first move adding “Biermann” to her Instagram bio and changing her social media handle to @kimzbiermann, indicating a renewed commitment to her marriage. Fans have been left wondering about the status of their relationship after the rollercoaster ride of divorce filings. However, it seems that they have decided to put their differences aside and work on rebuilding their bond.

The first divorce filing in May cited financial difficulties, including the foreclosure of their Georgia home and unpaid taxes, as contributing factors to their split. In June, Kim had even changed her Instagram handle to drop “Biermann,” further fueling speculation about the state of their relationship. However, in July, the divorce was called off, and Kim received a “dismissal without prejudice” from the court.

Despite their rocky past, the couple has now decided to focus on moving forward. They have four children together, including two adopted daughters, and have been through their fair share of ups and downs. It is clear that they value the family they have built and are willing to put in the necessary effort to make their marriage work.

While the road to rebuilding trust and finding common ground may not be easy, Kim and Kroy’s decision to celebrate their 12th wedding anniversary together is a hopeful sign for their future. Only time will tell if they can truly mend their relationship and create a stronger bond than ever before.

