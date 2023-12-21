Popular Drama ‘My Demon’ Achieves Global Success with Kim Yoo Jung and Song Kang

The hit SBS drama ‘My Demon’ starring Kim Yoo Jung and Song Kang has been making waves on the global stage. In the latest Netflix TOP 10 rankings, the drama garnered an impressive 4.2 million views and accumulated 33.6 million viewing hours from December 11 to December 17. This outstanding achievement not only secured a spot in the Netflix Global TOP 10, but it also ranked 2nd in the TV category for non-English content.

What sets ‘My Demon’ apart is its consistent popularity, as it has maintained its position in the weekly TOP 10 for four consecutive weeks. The drama’s international recognition is evident, with its number one ranking in countries like Indonesia, Vietnam, Nigeria, and the Maldives. Furthermore, ‘My Demon’ has achieved a place in the top 10 in an impressive 50 countries worldwide, including Korea, Brazil, Peru, Mexico, Chile, Greece, India, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and Thailand.

‘My Demon’ follows the captivating story of a contract marriage between the devilish heiress Do Do Hee (played Kim Yoo Jung) and the devil Gu Won (portrayed Song Kang), who temporarily loses his powers. The fantasy romantic comedy has aired eight episodes so far, with episode 8 reaching its highest viewership rating of 4.7%.

With its engaging storyline and the undeniable chemistry between Kim Yoo Jung and Song Kang, ‘My Demon’ has become a global sensation. Viewers from across the world have responded positively to the drama, captivated the blossoming romance between the main characters. Song Kang’s popularity has soared as well, thanks to his role in the successful Netflix series ‘Sweet Home.’ As anticipation builds for Season 2 of ‘Sweet Home,’ Song Kang’s star power is set to rise even higher in the future.

The success of ‘My Demon’ demonstrates the global appeal of Korean dramas and the talent of actors like Kim Yoo Jung and Song Kang. As the drama continues to captivate audiences worldwide, it solidifies its position as a must-watch series, offering a unique blend of fantasy, romance, and comedy that transcends language barriers.