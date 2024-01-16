IU Donates ₩200 Million KRW to Support Vulnerable Groups

Singer and actress IU has recently made a generous contribution to assist vulnerable individuals and organizations in need. IU donated an impressive ₩200 million KRW (equivalent to $153,000 USD) to four different charities: the Korea Association of Senior Welfare Centers, Korea National Association of Child Welfare, Korean Unwed Mothers Families Association, and Korea Association of Welfare Institutions for Persons with Disabilities.

In a heartfelt statement, IU expressed her hope for a brighter year ahead, saying, “While happiness may not be something we experience every day, my wish is for this year to bring more joyful days than sad ones for everyone, and for everyone to remain healthy.”

To commemorate this charitable effort, IU named her donation the ‘IUUaena’ fund, combining her own stage name with that of her loyal fan club, Uaena. This unique name represents the strong bond between IU and her dedicated fan base.

IU’s act of kindness reflects her continuous commitment to philanthropy and her desire to make a positive impact on society. Her donation will provide invaluable support to organizations working tirelessly to improve the lives of senior citizens, children, unwed mothers, and individuals with disabilities.

Furthermore, the financial contribution IU will not only help meet the immediate needs of these organizations but also contribute to the sustainable development and growth of their initiatives. In a world facing numerous challenges, IU’s generosity serves as an inspiration for others to contribute in any possible way.

By lending a helping hand to those in need, IU sets an example for her fans and admirers, encouraging them to make a difference in their own communities. Her latest act of compassion will undoubtedly inspire others to follow suit and bring about positive change in society.