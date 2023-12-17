Kim Sae Ron Bounces Back on Social Media with New Look

After a hiatus of one year and seven months, actress Kim Sae Ron has made her comeback on social media. The actress took to Instagram to share her first post since her DUI incident, marking a significant turning point in her career.

In her recent pictures, Kim Sae Ron can be seen sporting a new hairstyle. Fans were quick to notice that the actress had trimmed her hair and opted for a short cut with front bangs. In other photos, she flaunts her long hair and looks stunning in white and black attire.

It’s been a tumultuous journey for Kim Sae Ron since her DUI incident, which caused extensive damage to property and led to a power outage. She was charged with violating the Road Traffic Act for driving under the influence and faced penalties during her trial this year.

The actress, known for her exceptional acting skills, began her career as a child actress at the age of nine. She has appeared in popular dramas such as “Secret Healer” (2016), “Leverage” (2019), and “The Great Shaman Ga Doo Shim” (2021).

Although the DUI incident resulted in Kim Sae Ron being dropped from several projects, she remained a part of the Netflix series “Bloodhounds” (2023). The show’s creators had to edit the series to minimize her appearance, but they couldn’t remove her entirely as filming had already been completed.

Kim Sae Ron made her on-screen comeback in August 2023 as the lead in a music video titled “Bittersweet,” a collaboration song EI Brothers and Christine Corless.

Despite the challenges she has faced, Kim Sae Ron’s return to social media and the entertainment industry reflects her resilience and determination to move forward. Fans are eagerly awaiting her future projects and continued success.

Stay up to date with the latest news from the Hallyu industry following Kim Sae Ron on Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Snapchat.