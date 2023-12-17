Kim Sae Ron Returns to Social Media With a Fresh Look

Kim Sae Ron, the popular actor who faced financial difficulties following her drunk driving controversy, has made a comeback on social media. After a year-long absence, she recently posted a series of photos on Instagram, showcasing her new look and sharing some throwback pictures.

In her latest post, Kim Sae Ron revealed her shorter haircut while posing close to nature at an undisclosed location. Fans were quick to welcome her back, expressing their excitement in the comments. One fan wrote, “OMG Kim Sae Ron is back,” while another said, “Finally you’re back, really miss you… Everyone makes a mistake, fighting eonni (sister)!”

The 23-year-old actor faced controversy when she was booked the Gangnam Police for drunk driving. Reports stated that she had hit a transformer box and a guard rail while under the influence. In response, her agency issued an apology, and Kim Sae Ron personally expressed remorse on social media, vowing to take responsibility for the damage caused.

The aftermath of the incident led to consequences for Kim Sae Ron’s career. She stepped down from her role in the SBS K-drama Trolley, suspended all activities, and even worked part-time at a cafe due to financial difficulties. Eventually, she parted ways with her old agency when they decided not to renew her contract.

Kim Sae Ron, known for her roles in popular works such as The Man From Nowhere and A Girl at My Door, is now back on social media and fans are eagerly awaiting her return to work. While she has not announced any specific plans, her presence on Instagram indicates a hopeful new chapter in her career.

Stay tuned for updates on Kim Sae Ron’s comeback and future projects.