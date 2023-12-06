Kim Kardashian Celebrates Son Saint’s 8th Birthday at Lakers Game

Kim Kardashian recently celebrated her son Saint West’s 8th birthday in a unique way, taking him to the thrilling L.A. Lakers vs. Phoenix Suns game at the Crypto.com Arena.

Saint, who is the son of Kim and Kanye West, was spotted at the game rocking a LeBron James No. 23 jersey and debuting a new short blonde hairstyle, a departure from his usual twists. The young boy seemed to enjoy the experience, cheering on his favorite team and soaking in the electrifying atmosphere of the arena.

Of course, Saint’s famous family didn’t miss the chance to send him birthday wishes. Khloé Kardashian took to her social media account to share snaps of her beloved nephew along with a heartfelt message. “I can’t believe my little Sainty is 8,” Khloé wrote on her Instagram Story. “You are sweet, loving, affectionate and I love seeing your bond with your siblings and cousins. We love you so much Sainty.”

Kris Jenner, Saint’s grandmother, also expressed her love for her grandson on social media, sharing a carousel of adorable pictures with a sweet caption. “Happy birthday our amazing Sainty!!!! Your smile and your spirit and your heart just keep getting bigger and bigger!” Jenner wrote.

In addition to his famous parents, Saint has three siblings. Kim and Kanye, whose marriage ended in 2022, welcomed their first daughter North in 2013. They later expanded their family with Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, creating a close-knit and loving household.

Saint’s 8th birthday celebration at the Lakers game was certainly a memorable and exciting way to mark the occasion. It’s clear that he is surrounded a loving family who adores him, and fans are excited to see what the future holds for this young and stylish member of the Kardashian-West clan.