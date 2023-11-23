Kim Kardashian Expands Her Entertainment Empire into Comedy

Kim Kardashian, known for her reality TV success and shapewear business, is now making a foray into the world of comedy. The multi-talented entrepreneur has been named the Man of the Year GQ, and her next move might surprise you. Kardashian is set to star in and produce a comedy film titled “The 5th Wheel” written a talented lesbian writing duo, Paula Pell and Janine Brito.

While the plot of the movie remains under wraps, it’s already creating a buzz in Hollywood, with five major studios vying for the opportunity to bring it to the big screen. Kardashian’s involvement adds an undeniable star power to the project. Known for her unique brand of humor and self-awareness, Kardashian has already proven her comedic chops with her recent role in American Horror Story.

In the latest season of the hit show, Kardashian played the role of Siobhan, a foulmouthed publicist on a mission to secure an Oscar for Emma Roberts’s character. Her performance showcased her ability to deliver a comedic monologue with confidence and wit. Despite the initial skepticism surrounding her comedic talent, Kardashian’s involvement in “The 5th Wheel” holds great promise.

As fans eagerly anticipate the release of Kardashian’s latest endeavor, it remains to be seen how this new venture will compare to her past successes. Will “The 5th Wheel” become another hit, similar to her popular shapewear line, Skims? Or will it be more of a footnote, like her brief foray into the music industry?

Only time will tell, but one thing is for sure: Kim Kardashian is a force to be reckoned with in the entertainment industry, and her comedic endeavors are sure to add a fresh and entertaining element to her already impressive empire.

