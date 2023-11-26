“The Fifth Wheel”: Kim Kardashian Sells Comedy Movie to Netflix

Kim Kardashian is making a big move in her acting career, as she sold a forthcoming comedy film to Netflix. The movie, titled “The Fifth Wheel,” generated significant interest among multiple studios, resulting in a bidding war for the rights. Ultimately, Netflix emerged as the winner of the deal, although the exact amount they paid remains undisclosed.

The film, which has not been written or shot yet, revolves around the concept of a “fifth wheel” within a group of female actors. Kim Kardashian will not only star in the lead role but will also serve as a producer alongside Paula Pell and potentially others.

Pell, a well-known and established TV comedy writer, possesses an impressive resume that includes numerous credits on “SNL” and writing the comedy film “Sisters” starring Amy Poehler and Tina Fey. With Pell’s background in working with “SNL” stars, viewers can likely expect the same type of humor from this new movie.

This latest venture marks a significant step forward for Kardashian in her acting career. While she has previously appeared in smaller roles and had a recent run on “AHS,” leading a comedy film represents a greater accomplishment and showcases her versatility as an actress.

