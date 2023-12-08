Taylor Swift Fans Demand Apology from Kim Kardashian for Feud

Taylor Swift fans are calling out Kim Kardashian and demanding a public apology for the ongoing feud between the pop singer, Kim, and her ex-husband Kanye West. Following Taylor’s recent interview where she opened up about how the drama affected her psychologically, her devoted fans flooded Kim’s social media with references to Taylor and demands for an apology.

In response to one of Kim’s recent Instagram posts promoting her Skkn products, fans left comments boycotting her businesses and expressing disappointment in her for tearing down another woman out of jealousy. Many fans urged Kim to issue both a public and private apology to Taylor.

The feud between Taylor, Kanye, and Kim began back in 2009 when Kanye infamously interrupted Taylor’s acceptance speech at the VMAs. The drama escalated in 2016 when Kanye released his song “Famous” with lyrics that Taylor claimed she had not consented to. Kim later released a Snapchat call between Taylor and Kanye, but it was later revealed to be edited.

Taylor recently spoke about the toll the feud took on her life, revealing that it brought her to a place she had never been before and caused her to isolate herself from those around her.

As the feud continues, Taylor’s fans remain steadfast in their support for her and their demand for an apology from Kim. The controversy between these three celebrities has captured the attention of fans around the world, who eagerly await any further developments in this ongoing feud.

