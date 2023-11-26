Netflix Acquires New Comedy Starring Kim Kardashian: “The Fifth Wheel”

In a recent announcement, Netflix shared that it has acquired the rights to the upcoming comedy film “The Fifth Wheel,” starring Kim Kardashian. The movie, co-written renowned comedian and “Saturday Night Live” alum Paula Pell, along with comedian, writer, and actor Janine Brito, is shrouded in mystery as the specific details of its plot are being kept under wraps.

Kardashian will portray the central character, known as the “fifth wheel,” among an ensemble female cast. However, the identities of her co-stars have yet to be disclosed. This venture into acting marks another milestone for Kardashian, who has been expanding her repertoire beyond her long-standing reality show fame. Recently, she starred in the critically acclaimed series “American Horror Story: Delicate,” produced Ryan Murphy.

Notably, Kardashian will also serve as a producer for “The Fifth Wheel,” alongside Paula Pell. Pell has made a name for herself as the writer of the hit comedy film “Sisters” and has recently garnered attention for her role in the streaming series “Girls5eva.” On the other hand, Janine Brito has gained recognition for her work on Tina Fey and Robert Carlock’s “Mr. Mayor” and will contribute her writing talents to the upcoming season of “Girls5eva” on Netflix, following its transfer from NBCUniversal’s Peacock. Brito rose to prominence as a correspondent for W. Kamau Bell’s amusing FX news series, “Totally Biased.”

