Kim Kardashian to Take the Lead in Netflix’s New Comedy Film

Netflix has made an exciting announcement, revealing their acquisition of the upcoming comedy film “The Fifth Wheel,” with none other than superstar Kim Kardashian set to produce and star in it. Teaming up with comedy writer Paula Pell and comedian Janine Brito, Kardashian will be taking on the role of the title character, while the rest of the ensemble female cast has yet to be disclosed.

Although the logline of the film is being kept under wraps, Netflix assures us that “The Fifth Wheel” will be a hilarious and entertaining addition to their extensive comedy collection. This project marks another significant move for Kim Kardashian, as she expands her horizons beyond her renowned reality show. Recently, she has been venturing into the world of acting, including her role in “American Horror Story: Delicate,” and she has even pursued voice acting with her portrayal of Delores in the “PAW Patrol” movies.

It’s not only Kardashian who brings her talent and expertise to “The Fifth Wheel.” Paula Pell, known for her work on the comedy film “Sisters,” will be co-writing alongside Janine Brito, who has previously contributed to shows like “Mr. Mayor.” Furthermore, both Pell and Brito have connections to the latest streaming sensation “Girls5eva,” with Pell starring in the series and Brito set to write for the upcoming season.

The collaboration between Pell and Brito extends beyond their professional lives. The talented duo tied the knot in 2020, and their chemistry spills over onto the screen, as Brito portrayed Pell’s character’s wife in “Girls5eva.” Their partnership ensures that “The Fifth Wheel” will benefit from their shared creativity and comedic prowess.

As fans eagerly await further details about the cast and storyline of “The Fifth Wheel,” it’s clear that Netflix has another hit comedy in the making. With Kim Kardashian’s star power and the expertise of the talented team behind her, this film is bound to be a hilarious success.

FAQ

Q: Who will Kim Kardashian be working with on “The Fifth Wheel”?



Kim Kardashian will be collaborating with comedy writer Paula Pell and comedian Janine Brito on “The Fifth Wheel.”

Q: What is the premise of “The Fifth Wheel”?



The logline for “The Fifth Wheel” is currently under wraps, but Netflix assures audiences that it will feature an ensemble female cast with Kim Kardashian playing the lead character.

Q: What other acting projects has Kim Kardashian been involved in?



In addition to her long-standing reality show, “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” Kim Kardashian has recently ventured into acting with roles in “American Horror Story: Delicate” and voice acting in the “PAW Patrol” movies.

Q: What other shows are Paula Pell and Janine Brito associated with?



Paula Pell has appeared in the streaming series “Girls5eva,” while Janine Brito has written for “Mr. Mayor” and will be writing for the Netflix season of “Girls5eva.”

Q: Are Paula Pell and Janine Brito married?



Yes, Paula Pell and Janine Brito got married in 2020.