Kim Kardashian Embraces Natural Skin Texture in Unedited TikTok Video with Daughters

Kim Kardashian has shared an unedited TikTok video with her two daughters, North and Chicago, showcasing her natural skin texture. The clip, uploaded 10-year-old North West, features the family smiling and lip-syncing together without any filters or edits. Kim, known for her glamorous appearance, revealed her undereye bags and textured skin, opting to go makeup-free for the video.

In the video, Kim is seen with her hair pulled back in a tight updo and wearing a classic black zip-up sweatshirt. Her daughters are also featured in the video, with Chicago wearing bright pink pajamas and North wearing a T-shirt and a pink bonnet. The upbeat caption, written North, expressed their enthusiasm for the song they were miming to.

While Kim is confident about showing her natural side, she has faced criticism for other unedited photos. Recently, at an event in New York, photos of Kim’s hands were circulated on Reddit, contrasting with the airbrushed appearance of her face. Fans noticed a difference in texture between her hands and facial skin, with some suggesting that her hands reveal signs of aging and previous cosmetic procedures.

Kim has been open about her self-consciousness regarding her hands, describing them as “wrinkly and gross.” However, she has also expressed acceptance of imperfections, stating, “I’m at peace with not being perfect and I wasn’t like that before.” This unedited video with her daughters further showcases Kim’s journey toward self-acceptance and embracing her natural beauty.

