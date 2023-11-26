New Comedy Package Starring Kim Kardashian Sells to Netflix Following Intense Bidding War

Netflix has emerged as the victor in a highly competitive bidding war for the comedy package, “The Fifth Wheel,” starring celebrity Kim Kardashian. The bidding process, which initially involved five potential buyers, was narrowed down to three before Netflix presented the winning offer shortly after Thanksgiving. Kardashian, alongside co-writers Paula Pell and Janine Brito, were fully involved in the sales process, attending each meeting to pitch the female-driven comedy.

While the plot of “The Fifth Wheel” remains undisclosed, it stars Kardashian as the eponymous character alongside a talented ensemble cast of actresses. The unique factor in this package’s development lies in its remarkable speed, as it went from idea conception to pitching Kardashian within a matter of days. Now, as the first significant sale before the year-end, it foreshadows a promising 2023 for the entertainment industry.

One of the notable aspects of this deal is Kardashian’s involvement as a producer. Sources reveal that her marketing acumen will play a crucial role in the project, leveraging her branding and ad agency. Kardashian’s previous ventures, including her successful fashion line SKIMS, demonstrate her ability to maximize the potential of any product she endorses.

Niija Kuykendall’s mid-budget film team at Netflix acquired the package, adding it to an already impressive lineup of upcoming films. These include the romantic comedy “A Family Affair” starring Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron, and Joey King, as well as the romance “Lonely Planet” featuring Laura Dern and Liam Hemsworth. Other notable films comprise Dan Levy’s directorial debut “Good Grief,” starring alongside Ruth Negga, Himesh Patel, and Luke Evans, and Tyler Perry’s “Six Triple Eight,” with Kerry Washington.

Coming hot on the heels of the settlement of the SAG-AFTRA strike earlier this month, this deal marks the first significant sale in the post-strike market. It dispels doubt around the prospect of competitive auctions in the wake of industry-wide strikes, reaffirming that such bidding wars are still alive and well.

While Kardashian has limited acting experience, with notable appearances in the Paw Patrol films and FX’s “American Horror Story,” her scene-stealing portrayal as a publicist earned her acclaim. Now, she aims to further capitalize on her success and transition into the world of feature films while also maintaining her popular television series, “The Kardashians,” on Hulu.

“The Fifth Wheel” will see the collaboration of renowned talent. Pell, a veteran of “Saturday Night Live” and writer for “30 Rock” and “Sisters,” joins forces with Brito, who is making her mark with her first major screenplay following her acting debut in “Wine Country.” Brito also boasts credits from the critically acclaimed series “GIRLS5Eva” and her work as a writer on NBC’s “Mr. Mayor.”

Represented WME, Kardashian, Pell, and Brito are poised to bring their collective creativity and expertise to the production. With Kardashian’s involvement as a producer, Cooley LLP representing her, and professional representation for Pell and Brito, this collaboration promises to be a noteworthy addition to their respective portfolios.

