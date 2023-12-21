Kim Kardashian Gets a Shock from Viral Aging Filter

Summary: Kim Kardashian was stunned when a viral TikTok aging filter was used on her face during a hangout with friends. In the video, shared her makeup artist, Ariel Tejada, Kardashian smiled as her friend applied the aging filter, which transformed her appearance 50 years starting from 2023. When Kardashian noticed the wrinkles appearing, she quickly shielded her face with her hand. The clip garnered over 8.6 million views on TikTok, with fans finding the video hilarious. Some even joked that Kardashian looked like her mother, Kris Jenner. This incident highlighted Kardashian’s fear of getting older, which she has previously spoken about during interviews. While she acknowledged the wisdom and calmness that comes with age, she admitted that aging can be challenging. However, Kardashian expressed that she would still prefer to age rather than not be here at all.

Title: Kim Kardashian Astounded Aging Filter Prank

Kim Kardashian recently had a surprising encounter with a viral TikTok trend that left her momentarily shocked. The reality TV star was caught off guard when her makeup artist, Ariel Tejada, placed an aging filter over her face during a casual hangout with friends. The clip, shared on TikTok, captured Kardashian’s genuine reaction to seeing her face transformed 50 years, starting from 2023.

As the aging filter began to work its magic, Kardashian’s initial smile quickly turned to surprise. Wrinkles and other signs of aging started to appear, prompting her to shield her face from the camera’s view. Not anticipating the filter, Kardashian’s reaction added an extra layer of humor to the video.

The TikTok clip has gained significant traction, amassing over 8.6 million views. Fans flooded the comments section, expressing their amusement at Kardashian’s unexpected encounter with the aging filter. Many couldn’t help but compare her appearance to that of her mother, Kris Jenner, adding to the lightheartedness of the situation.

This incident shed light on Kardashian’s fear of growing older, a sentiment she has openly discussed in previous interviews. In a 2017 conversation with The Cut, Kardashian admitted to thinking about aging “every single day.” While she acknowledged the benefits of wisdom and calmness that come with age, she also shared her disdain for the inevitable process.

Ultimately, despite her reservations, Kardashian expressed that she would choose to age rather than not have the opportunity to be here at all. The viral TikTok prank serves as a humorous reminder of her ongoing journey to embrace the passage of time, even if it comes with a few wrinkles along the way.