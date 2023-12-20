Kim Kardashian Shares Hilarious Video Using TikTok Filter

Kim Kardashian recently shared a hilarious video on social media, where she used a popular TikTok filter and ended up looking exactly like her mom, Kris Jenner. The video left Kim freaked out, as the resemblance between the two was uncanny.

In the video, Kim starts off looking like herself, but as she applies the TikTok filter, her face transforms into her mom Kris. The filter captured Kris’s signature hairstyle, glasses, and facial features perfectly, leaving Kim amazed the similarity. She couldn’t stop laughing and couldn’t believe how much she resembled her mom.

Kim’s fans and followers quickly flooded the comments section with their reactions to the video. Many were amused the resemblance, and some even commented on how the mother-daughter duo could easily pass as sisters. Others praised the filter for its accuracy in capturing Kris Jenner’s iconic look.

This isn’t the first time Kim and Kris have been compared for their striking resemblance. Over the years, fans have often pointed out the similarities between the two, noting their shared facial features and sense of style. However, this TikTok filter took the resemblance to a whole new level, leaving Kim both amused and slightly freaked out.

It’s clear that Kim and Kris share a strong bond and have a lot in common, even down to their appearance. The video serves as a lighthearted reminder of the close relationship they have as mother and daughter. Kim’s hilarious reaction to the filter only adds to the charm and relatability of the reality TV star.

While Kim may have been freaked out the uncanny resemblance, it’s safe to say that her fans thoroughly enjoyed the video. It’s moments like these that remind us of the fun and playful side of Kim Kardashian, and we can’t help but appreciate her for sharing these entertaining moments with us.