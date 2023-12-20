Kim Kardashian’s Lavish Christmas Decor Sparks Controversy

Summary: Kim Kardashian faces backlash over her extravagant Christmas tree decorations, as critics question the sustainability and environmental impact.

Kim Kardashian’s recent hallway filled with Christmas trees has drawn criticism from Reddit users. While Kardashian claimed the trees are real and smell amazing, some users argue that they are simply flocked trees, coated with a paper-cornstarch-boron mixture that is flame retardant and resembles snow. Critics find the trees tacky and highlight the environmental concerns associated with flocking.

Research shows that real trees are more sustainable than artificial ones, growing in seven years and absorbing carbon and pollutants. In contrast, artificial trees, typically made of metal and plastic, remain in the environment for thousands of years. Moreover, 85% of these trees are manufactured in China, contributing significantly to carbon pollution through shipping.

Lead poisoning is another concern with artificial trees, as studies have shown that three out of four of them contain lead. This poses a risk to the 50 million American households that own artificial trees, particularly young children who are susceptible to irreversible brain and nervous system damage from lead exposure.

Kim Kardashian’s reputation as a celebrity entrepreneur with a greenwashing problem adds to the backlash she faces from the anticonsumption community on Reddit. Her purported solution to the warming planet, bras with faux nipples, has been widely criticized as a ridiculous response.

While Kardashian’s Christmas decor may exude opulence, it is evident that sustainability and environmental impact remain crucial considerations when it comes to choosing holiday decorations.