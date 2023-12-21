Kim Kardashian’s Hilarious Aging Filter TikTok

Kim Kardashian has left fans in stitches with her latest TikTok video, where she used an aging filter with her makeup artist, Ariel Tejada. The clip starts off innocently enough, with Kim and Ariel cozying up to the camera. But as the video progresses, fine lines and wrinkles begin to appear on Kim’s forehead and cheeks, much to her horror.

In an attempt to hide her face, Kim puts her hand in front of her mouth, but it’s too late. The aging filter has already taken its toll, imagining what Kim would look like in the year 2073 when she would be 93 years old. The video, set to the tune of Elvis Presley’s “Can’t Help Falling In Love,” was shared on Reddit, where fans couldn’t help but notice Kim’s striking resemblance to her mother, Kris Jenner.

But what caught everyone’s attention, even more, was Kim’s startled reaction when she noticed her older appearance. Some fans pointed out that her face may not have aged much, but she was so fixated on the fake yet subtle wrinkle that she panicked. It’s no wonder Kim has faced plenty of plastic surgery rumors over the years, although she has been open about getting a little bit of Botox.

However, the reality star has always denied getting any work done on her lips or cheeks, insisting that she has never had fillers. Despite this, fans have raised concerns about other noticeable changes, such as her wonky eye, which some attribute to too much Botox.

In the end, it seems that Kim can always find a way to entertain her fans, even if it involves temporary aging and a collapsed nostril. And who knows, maybe this hilarious TikTok video will inspire others to embrace their own aging process and find humor in it.